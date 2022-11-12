Huddersfield Town - Swansea City

Championship / Matchday 21
John Smith's Stadium / 12.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/huddersfield-town/teamcenter.shtml
Huddersfield Town
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/swansea-city/teamcenter.shtml
Swansea City
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Huddersfield Town logo
Huddersfield Town jersey
Huddersfield Town
Swansea City logo
Swansea City jersey
Swansea City
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Huddersfield Town

Swansea City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BurnleyBUR
20108238
2
Blackburn RoversBLA
20120836
3
Sheffield UnitedSHU
20105535
4
Norwich CityNOR
2095632
5
WatfordWAT
2095632
8
Swansea CitySWA
2086630
24
Huddersfield TownHUD
19531118
