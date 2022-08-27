Huddersfield Town - West Bromwich Albion

Championship / Matchday 6
John Smith's Stadium / 27.08.2022
Huddersfield Town
Not started
-
-
West Bromwich Albion
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Huddersfield Town logo
Huddersfield Town jersey
Huddersfield Town
West Bromwich Albion logo
West Bromwich Albion jersey
West Bromwich Albion
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Huddersfield Town

West Bromwich Albion

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
531110
2
WatfordWAT
52309
3
ReadingREA
53029
4
Blackburn RoversBLA
53029
5
SunderlandSUN
52218
14
West Bromwich AlbionWBA
51316
22
Huddersfield TownHUD
41033
Follow the Championship live Football match between Huddersfield Town and West Bromwich Albion with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 27 August 2022.

Catch the latest Huddersfield Town and West Bromwich Albion news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.