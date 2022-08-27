Hull City - Coventry City

Championship / Matchday 6
MKM Stadium / 27.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hull-city/teamcenter.shtml
Hull City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/coventry-city/teamcenter.shtml
Coventry City
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hull City logo
Hull City jersey
Hull City
Coventry City logo
Coventry City
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Hull City

Coventry City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
531110
2
WatfordWAT
52309
3
ReadingREA
53029
4
Blackburn RoversBLA
53029
5
SunderlandSUN
52218
6
Hull CityHUL
52218
24
Coventry CityCOV
20111
