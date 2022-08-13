Hull City - Norwich City

Championship / Matchday 3
MKM Stadium / 13.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hull-city/teamcenter.shtml
Hull City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/norwich-city/teamcenter.shtml
Norwich City
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hull City logo
Hull City jersey
Hull City
Norwich City logo
Norwich City jersey
Norwich City
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Hull City

Norwich City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Blackburn RoversBLA
22006
2
SunderlandSUN
21104
3
Birmingham CityBIR
21104
3
BurnleyBUR
21104
3
Hull CityHUL
21104
21
Norwich CityNOR
20111
