Birmingham City - Burnley

Championship / Matchday 16
St. Andrew's / 19.10.2022
Birmingham City
Not started
-
-
Burnley
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Birmingham City
Burnley
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Birmingham City

Burnley

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BurnleyBUR
1467125
2
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1474325
3
Norwich CityNOR
1574425
4
Blackburn RoversBLA
1681725
5
Queens Park RangersQPR
1473424
15
Birmingham CityBIR
1454519
Follow the Championship live Football match between Birmingham City and Burnley with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 19 October 2022.

Catch the latest Birmingham City and Burnley news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.