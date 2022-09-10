Birmingham City - Swansea City

Championship / Matchday 9
St. Andrew's / 10.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/birmingham-city/teamcenter.shtml
Birmingham City
Postponed
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/swansea-city/teamcenter.shtml
Swansea City
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Birmingham City logo
Birmingham City
Swansea City logo
Swansea City jersey
Swansea City
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Birmingham City

Swansea City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
852117
2
Norwich CityNOR
851216
3
ReadingREA
850315
4
Bristol CityBRI
842214
5
BurnleyBUR
834113
19
Swansea CitySWA
82339
21
Birmingham CityBIR
82248
