Blackburn Rovers - Bristol City

Championship / Matchday 8
Ewood Park / 03.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/blackburn-rovers/teamcenter.shtml
Blackburn Rovers
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bristol-city/teamcenter.shtml
Bristol City
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Blackburn Rovers logo
Blackburn Rovers jersey
Blackburn Rovers
Bristol City logo
Bristol City
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Blackburn Rovers

Bristol City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
742114
2
Norwich CityNOR
741213
3
BurnleyBUR
733112
4
WatfordWAT
733112
5
Blackburn RoversBLA
740312
7
Bristol CityBRI
732211
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

West Bromwich Albion
-
-
Burnley
20:00
Luton Town
-
-
Wigan Athletic
03/09
Rotherham United
-
-
Watford
03/09
Millwall
-
-
Cardiff City
03/09

Follow the Championship live Football match between Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 3 September 2022.

Catch the latest Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.