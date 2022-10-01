Blackburn Rovers - Millwall

Championship / Matchday 12
Ewood Park / 01.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/blackburn-rovers/teamcenter.shtml
Blackburn Rovers
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/millwall/teamcenter.shtml
Millwall
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Blackburn Rovers logo
Blackburn Rovers jersey
Blackburn Rovers
Millwall logo
Millwall
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Blackburn Rovers

Millwall

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1072123
2
Norwich CityNOR
1062220
3
ReadingREA
1060418
4
BurnleyBUR
1045117
5
SunderlandSUN
1043315
7
Blackburn RoversBLA
1050515
13
MillwallMIL
1041513
