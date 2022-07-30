Blackburn Rovers - Queens Park Rangers

Championship / Matchday 1
Ewood Park / 30.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/blackburn-rovers/teamcenter.shtml
Blackburn Rovers
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/queens-park-rangers/teamcenter.shtml
Queens Park Rangers
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Blackburn Rovers logo
Blackburn Rovers jersey
Blackburn Rovers
Queens Park Rangers logo
Queens Park Rangers jersey
Queens Park Rangers
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Blackburn Rovers

Queens Park Rangers

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Birmingham CityBIR
00000
1
Blackburn RoversBLA
00000
1
BlackpoolBLP
00000
1
Bristol CityBRI
00000
1
BurnleyBUR
00000
1
Queens Park RangersQPR
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Huddersfield Town
-
-
Burnley
20:00
Cardiff City
-
-
Norwich City
30/07
Blackpool
-
-
Reading
30/07
Wigan Athletic
-
-
Preston North End
30/07

Follow the Championship live Football match between Blackburn Rovers and Queens Park Rangers with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 30 July 2022.

Catch the latest Blackburn Rovers and Queens Park Rangers news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.