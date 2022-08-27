Blackburn Rovers - Stoke City

Championship / Matchday 6
Ewood Park / 27.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/blackburn-rovers/teamcenter.shtml
Blackburn Rovers
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/stoke-city/teamcenter.shtml
Stoke City
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Blackburn Rovers logo
Blackburn Rovers jersey
Blackburn Rovers
Stoke City logo
Stoke City jersey
Stoke City
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Blackburn Rovers

Stoke City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
531110
2
WatfordWAT
52309
3
ReadingREA
53029
4
Blackburn RoversBLA
53029
5
SunderlandSUN
52218
21
Stoke CitySTO
51134
