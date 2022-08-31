Blackpool - Blackburn Rovers

Championship / Matchday 7
Bloomfield Road / 31.08.2022
Blackpool
Not started
-
-
Blackburn Rovers
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Blackpool logo
Blackpool
Blackburn Rovers logo
Blackburn Rovers jersey
Blackburn Rovers
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Blackpool

Blackburn Rovers

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
742114
2
ReadingREA
740312
3
Queens Park RangersQPR
732211
4
Norwich CityNOR
732211
5
Hull CityHUL
732211
10
Blackburn RoversBLA
63039
15
BlackpoolBLP
62228
