Bristol City - Huddersfield Town

Championship / Matchday 7
Ashton Gate Stadium / 31.08.2022
Bristol City
Not started
-
-
Huddersfield Town
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Bristol City
Huddersfield Town
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Bristol City

Huddersfield Town

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
742114
2
ReadingREA
740312
3
Queens Park RangersQPR
732211
4
Norwich CityNOR
732211
5
Hull CityHUL
732211
11
Bristol CityBRI
62228
23
Huddersfield TownHUD
51134
Related matches

Sheffield United
2
0
Reading
50'
Wigan Athletic
1
1
West Bromwich Albion
49'
Birmingham City
0
0
Norwich City
47'
Burnley
0
0
Millwall
50'

Follow the Championship live Football match between Bristol City and Huddersfield Town with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 31 August 2022.

