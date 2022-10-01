Bristol City - Queens Park Rangers

Championship / Matchday 12
Ashton Gate Stadium / 01.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bristol-city/teamcenter.shtml
Bristol City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/queens-park-rangers/teamcenter.shtml
Queens Park Rangers
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Bristol City logo
Bristol City
Queens Park Rangers logo
Queens Park Rangers jersey
Queens Park Rangers
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Bristol City

Queens Park Rangers

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1072123
2
Norwich CityNOR
1062220
3
ReadingREA
1060418
4
BurnleyBUR
1045117
5
SunderlandSUN
1043315
6
Queens Park RangersQPR
1043315
9
Bristol CityBRI
1042414
