Burnley - Bristol City

Championship / Matchday 11
Turf Moor / 17.09.2022
Burnley
Not started
-
-
Bristol City
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Burnley logo
Burnley jersey
Burnley
Bristol City logo
Bristol City
3

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Burnley

Bristol City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
962120
2
Norwich CityNOR
961219
3
Blackburn RoversBLA
950415
4
ReadingREA
950415
5
BurnleyBUR
935114
7
Bristol CityBRI
942314
