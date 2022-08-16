Coventry City - Wigan Athletic

Championship / Matchday 4
Coventry Building Society Arena / 16.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/coventry-city/teamcenter.shtml
Coventry City
Postponed
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/wigan-athletic/teamcenter.shtml
Wigan Athletic
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

Coventry City

Wigan Athletic

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Blackburn RoversBLA
33009
2
Hull CityHUL
32107
3
WatfordWAT
32107
4
MillwallMIL
32016
5
Cardiff CityCAR
32016
15
Wigan AthleticWIG
30303
22
Coventry CityCOV
20111
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Norwich City
-
-
Huddersfield Town
16/08
Bristol City
-
-
Luton Town
16/08
Preston North End
-
-
Rotherham United
16/08
Burnley
-
-
Hull City
16/08

Follow the Championship live Football match between Coventry City and Wigan Athletic with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 16 August 2022.

Catch the latest Coventry City and Wigan Athletic news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.