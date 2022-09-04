Huddersfield Town - Blackpool

Championship / Matchday 8
John Smith's Stadium / 04.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/huddersfield-town/teamcenter.shtml
Huddersfield Town
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/blackpool/teamcenter.shtml
Blackpool
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Huddersfield Town logo
Huddersfield Town jersey
Huddersfield Town
Blackpool logo
Blackpool
2

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Huddersfield Town

Blackpool

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Norwich CityNOR
851216
2
Sheffield UnitedSHU
742114
3
Bristol CityBRI
842214
4
BurnleyBUR
834113
5
WatfordWAT
834113
17
BlackpoolBLP
72238
23
Huddersfield TownHUD
61144
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Luton Town
1
0
Wigan Athletic
49'
Rotherham United
1
1
Watford
46'
Millwall
0
0
Cardiff City
49'
Preston North End
0
1
Birmingham City
Half-time

Follow the Championship live Football match between Huddersfield Town and Blackpool with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 4 September 2022.

Catch the latest Huddersfield Town and Blackpool news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.