Huddersfield Town - Wigan Athletic

Championship / Matchday 10
John Smith's Stadium / 13.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/huddersfield-town/teamcenter.shtml
Huddersfield Town
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/wigan-athletic/teamcenter.shtml
Wigan Athletic
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Huddersfield Town logo
Huddersfield Town jersey
Huddersfield Town
Wigan Athletic logo
Wigan Athletic jersey
Wigan Athletic
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Huddersfield Town

Wigan Athletic

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
852117
2
Norwich CityNOR
851216
3
ReadingREA
850315
4
Bristol CityBRI
842214
5
BurnleyBUR
834113
15
Wigan AthleticWIG
724110
23
Huddersfield TownHUD
71154
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Swansea City
-
-
Sheffield United
13/09
Blackburn Rovers
-
-
Watford
13/09
Hull City
-
-
Stoke City
13/09
Middlesbrough
-
-
Cardiff City
13/09

Follow the Championship live Football match between Huddersfield Town and Wigan Athletic with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 13 September 2022.

Catch the latest Huddersfield Town and Wigan Athletic news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.