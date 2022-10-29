Hull City - Blackburn Rovers

Championship / Matchday 18
MKM Stadium / 29.10.2022
Hull City
Not started
-
-
Blackburn Rovers
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hull City logo
Hull City jersey
Hull City
Blackburn Rovers logo
Blackburn Rovers jersey
Blackburn Rovers
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Hull City

Blackburn Rovers

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BurnleyBUR
1788132
2
Queens Park RangersQPR
1693430
3
Blackburn RoversBLA
17100730
4
Swansea CitySWA
1683527
5
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1675426
16
Hull CityHUL
1662820
