Hull City - Luton Town

Championship / Matchday 12
MKM Stadium / 30.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hull-city/teamcenter.shtml
Hull City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/luton-town/teamcenter.shtml
Luton Town
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hull City logo
Hull City jersey
Hull City
Luton Town logo
Luton Town
1

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Hull City

Luton Town

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1072123
2
Norwich CityNOR
1062220
3
ReadingREA
1060418
4
BurnleyBUR
1045117
5
SunderlandSUN
1043315
11
Luton TownLUT
1034313
20
Hull CityHUL
1032511
Follow the Championship live Football match between Hull City and Luton Town with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 30 September 2022.

Catch the latest Hull City and Luton Town news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.