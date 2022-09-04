Hull City - Sheffield United

Championship / Matchday 8
MKM Stadium / 04.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hull-city/teamcenter.shtml
Hull City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sheffield-united/teamcenter.shtml
Sheffield United
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hull City logo
Hull City jersey
Hull City
Sheffield United logo
Sheffield United jersey
Sheffield United
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Hull City

Sheffield United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Norwich CityNOR
851216
2
Sheffield UnitedSHU
742114
3
Bristol CityBRI
842214
4
BurnleyBUR
834113
5
WatfordWAT
834113
12
Hull CityHUL
732211
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Luton Town
1
0
Wigan Athletic
49'
Rotherham United
1
1
Watford
46'
Millwall
0
0
Cardiff City
49'
Preston North End
0
1
Birmingham City
Half-time

Follow the Championship live Football match between Hull City and Sheffield United with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 4 September 2022.

Catch the latest Hull City and Sheffield United news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.