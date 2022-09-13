Hull City - Stoke City

Championship / Matchday 10
MKM Stadium / 13.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hull-city/teamcenter.shtml
Hull City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/stoke-city/teamcenter.shtml
Stoke City
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hull City logo
Hull City jersey
Hull City
Stoke City logo
Stoke City jersey
Stoke City
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Hull City

Stoke City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
852117
2
Norwich CityNOR
851216
3
ReadingREA
850315
4
Bristol CityBRI
842214
5
BurnleyBUR
834113
12
Hull CityHUL
832311
20
Stoke CitySTO
82248
