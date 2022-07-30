Luton Town - Birmingham City

Championship / Matchday 1
Kenilworth Road / 30.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/luton-town/teamcenter.shtml
Luton Town
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/birmingham-city/teamcenter.shtml
Birmingham City
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Luton Town logo
Luton Town
Birmingham City logo
Birmingham City
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Luton Town

Birmingham City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Birmingham CityBIR
00000
1
Blackburn RoversBLA
00000
1
BlackpoolBLP
00000
1
Bristol CityBRI
00000
1
BurnleyBUR
00000
1
Luton TownLUT
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Huddersfield Town
-
-
Burnley
20:00
Cardiff City
-
-
Norwich City
30/07
Blackpool
-
-
Reading
30/07
Wigan Athletic
-
-
Preston North End
30/07

Follow the Championship live Football match between Luton Town and Birmingham City with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 30 July 2022.

Catch the latest Luton Town and Birmingham City news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.