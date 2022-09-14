Luton Town - Coventry City

Championship / Matchday 10
Kenilworth Road / 14.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/luton-town/teamcenter.shtml
Luton Town
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/coventry-city/teamcenter.shtml
Coventry City
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Luton Town logo
Luton Town
Coventry City logo
Coventry City
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Luton Town

Coventry City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
962120
2
Norwich CityNOR
851216
3
Blackburn RoversBLA
950415
4
ReadingREA
850315
5
BurnleyBUR
935114
19
Luton TownLUT
82339
24
Coventry CityCOV
50141
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Millwall
-
-
Queens Park Rangers
14/09
Norwich City
-
-
Bristol City
14/09
Rotherham United
-
-
Blackpool
14/09
Reading
-
-
Sunderland
14/09

Follow the Championship live Football match between Luton Town and Coventry City with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 14 September 2022.

Catch the latest Luton Town and Coventry City news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.