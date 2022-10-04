Luton Town - Huddersfield Town

Championship / Matchday 13
Kenilworth Road / 04.10.2022
Luton Town
Not started
-
-
Huddersfield Town
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Luton Town logo
Luton Town
Huddersfield Town logo
Huddersfield Town jersey
Huddersfield Town
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Luton Town

Huddersfield Town

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1173124
2
Norwich CityNOR
1172223
3
ReadingREA
1170421
4
BurnleyBUR
1146118
5
Queens Park RangersQPR
1153318
9
Luton TownLUT
1144316
23
Huddersfield TownHUD
102177
Follow the Championship live Football match between Luton Town and Huddersfield Town with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 4 October 2022.

Catch the latest Luton Town and Huddersfield Town news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.