Luton Town - Queens Park Rangers

Championship / Matchday 15
Kenilworth Road / 15.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/luton-town/teamcenter.shtml
Luton Town
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/queens-park-rangers/teamcenter.shtml
Queens Park Rangers
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Luton Town logo
Luton Town
Queens Park Rangers logo
Queens Park Rangers jersey
Queens Park Rangers
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Luton Town

Queens Park Rangers

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1373324
2
Norwich CityNOR
1373324
3
Queens Park RangersQPR
1373324
4
BurnleyBUR
1357122
5
ReadingREA
1371522
10
Luton TownLUT
1346318
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Rotherham United
-
-
Huddersfield Town
15/10
Sheffield United
-
-
Blackpool
15/10
Bristol City
-
-
Millwall
15/10
Burnley
-
-
Swansea City
15/10

Follow the Championship live Football match between Luton Town and Queens Park Rangers with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 15 October 2022.

Catch the latest Luton Town and Queens Park Rangers news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.