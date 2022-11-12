Luton Town - Rotherham United

Championship / Matchday 21
Kenilworth Road / 12.11.2022
Luton Town
Not started
-
-
Rotherham United
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Luton Town logo
Luton Town
Rotherham United logo
Rotherham United
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Luton Town

Rotherham United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BurnleyBUR
20108238
2
Blackburn RoversBLA
20120836
3
Sheffield UnitedSHU
20105535
4
Norwich CityNOR
2095632
5
WatfordWAT
2095632
9
Luton TownLUT
2078529
14
Rotherham UnitedROT
2067725
Follow the Championship live Football match between Luton Town and Rotherham United with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 12 November 2022.

Catch the latest Luton Town and Rotherham United news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

