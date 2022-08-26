Luton Town - Sheffield United

Championship / Matchday 6
Kenilworth Road / 26.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/luton-town/teamcenter.shtml
Luton Town
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sheffield-united/teamcenter.shtml
Sheffield United
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Luton Town logo
Luton Town
Sheffield United logo
Sheffield United jersey
Sheffield United
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Luton Town

Sheffield United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
531110
2
WatfordWAT
52309
3
ReadingREA
53029
4
Blackburn RoversBLA
53029
5
SunderlandSUN
52218
18
Luton TownLUT
51225
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Sunderland
-
-
Norwich City
27/08
Watford
-
-
Queens Park Rangers
27/08
Blackburn Rovers
-
-
Stoke City
27/08
Blackpool
-
-
Bristol City
27/08

Follow the Championship live Football match between Luton Town and Sheffield United with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 26 August 2022.

Catch the latest Luton Town and Sheffield United news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.