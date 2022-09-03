Luton Town - Wigan Athletic

Championship / Matchday 8
Kenilworth Road / 03.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/luton-town/teamcenter.shtml
Luton Town
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/wigan-athletic/teamcenter.shtml
Wigan Athletic
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Luton Town
Wigan Athletic
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Luton Town

Wigan Athletic

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
742114
2
Norwich CityNOR
741213
3
BurnleyBUR
733112
4
WatfordWAT
733112
5
Blackburn RoversBLA
740312
13
Luton TownLUT
72329
18
Wigan AthleticWIG
61417
Follow the Championship live Football match between Luton Town and Wigan Athletic with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 3 September 2022.

