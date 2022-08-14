Middlesbrough - Sheffield United

Championship / Matchday 3
Riverside Stadium / 14.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/middlesbrough/teamcenter.shtml
Middlesbrough
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sheffield-united/teamcenter.shtml
Sheffield United
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Middlesbrough logo
Middlesbrough jersey
Middlesbrough
Sheffield United logo
Sheffield United jersey
Sheffield United
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Middlesbrough

Sheffield United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
WatfordWAT
32107
2
Blackburn RoversBLA
22006
3
Cardiff CityCAR
32016
4
SunderlandSUN
31205
5
Hull CityHUL
31205
13
Sheffield UnitedSHU
21013
22
MiddlesbroughMID
20111
