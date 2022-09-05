Middlesbrough - Sunderland

Championship / Matchday 8
Riverside Stadium / 05.09.2022
Middlesbrough
Not started
-
-
Sunderland
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Middlesbrough logo
Middlesbrough jersey
Middlesbrough
Sunderland logo
Sunderland jersey
Sunderland
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Middlesbrough

Sunderland

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
852117
2
Norwich CityNOR
851216
3
ReadingREA
850315
4
Bristol CityBRI
842214
5
BurnleyBUR
834113
8
SunderlandSUN
732211
22
MiddlesbroughMID
71336
