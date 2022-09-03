Millwall - Cardiff City

Championship / Matchday 8
The Den / 03.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/millwall/teamcenter.shtml
Millwall
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cardiff-city/teamcenter.shtml
Cardiff City
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Millwall logo
Millwall
Cardiff City logo
Cardiff City jersey
Cardiff City
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Millwall

Cardiff City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
742114
2
Norwich CityNOR
741213
3
BurnleyBUR
733112
4
WatfordWAT
733112
5
Blackburn RoversBLA
740312
17
Cardiff CityCAR
72238
19
MillwallMIL
72147
