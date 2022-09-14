Millwall - Queens Park Rangers

Championship / Matchday 10
The Den / 14.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/millwall/teamcenter.shtml
Millwall
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/queens-park-rangers/teamcenter.shtml
Queens Park Rangers
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Millwall logo
Millwall
Queens Park Rangers logo
Queens Park Rangers jersey
Queens Park Rangers
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Millwall

Queens Park Rangers

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
962120
2
Norwich CityNOR
851216
3
Blackburn RoversBLA
950415
4
ReadingREA
850315
5
BurnleyBUR
935114
11
Queens Park RangersQPR
832311
17
MillwallMIL
831410
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Luton Town
-
-
Coventry City
14/09
Norwich City
-
-
Bristol City
14/09
Rotherham United
-
-
Blackpool
14/09
Reading
-
-
Sunderland
14/09

Follow the Championship live Football match between Millwall and Queens Park Rangers with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 14 September 2022.

Catch the latest Millwall and Queens Park Rangers news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.