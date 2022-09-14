Norwich City - Bristol City

Championship / Matchday 10
Carrow Road / 14.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/norwich-city/teamcenter.shtml
Norwich City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bristol-city/teamcenter.shtml
Bristol City
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Norwich City
Bristol City
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Norwich City

Bristol City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
962120
2
Norwich CityNOR
851216
3
Blackburn RoversBLA
950415
4
ReadingREA
850315
5
BurnleyBUR
935114
6
Bristol CityBRI
842214
