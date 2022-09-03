Norwich City - Coventry City

Championship / Matchday 8
Carrow Road / 03.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/norwich-city/teamcenter.shtml
Norwich City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/coventry-city/teamcenter.shtml
Coventry City
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Norwich City logo
Norwich City jersey
Norwich City
Coventry City logo
Coventry City
2

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Norwich City

Coventry City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
742114
2
Norwich CityNOR
741213
3
BurnleyBUR
733112
4
WatfordWAT
733112
5
Blackburn RoversBLA
740312
24
Coventry CityCOV
40131
