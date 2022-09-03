Preston North End - Birmingham City

Championship / Matchday 8
Deepdale / 03.09.2022
Preston North End
Not started
-
-
Birmingham City
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Preston North End logo
Preston North End
Birmingham City logo
Birmingham City
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Preston North End

Birmingham City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
742114
2
Norwich CityNOR
741213
3
BurnleyBUR
733112
4
WatfordWAT
733112
5
Blackburn RoversBLA
740312
10
Preston North EndPRE
725011
22
Birmingham CityBIR
71245
