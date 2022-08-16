Queens Park Rangers - Blackpool

Championship / Matchday 4
Loftus Road / 16.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/queens-park-rangers/teamcenter.shtml
Queens Park Rangers
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/blackpool/teamcenter.shtml
Blackpool
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Queens Park Rangers logo
Queens Park Rangers jersey
Queens Park Rangers
Blackpool logo
Blackpool
1

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Queens Park Rangers

Blackpool

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Blackburn RoversBLA
33009
2
Hull CityHUL
32107
3
WatfordWAT
32107
4
MillwallMIL
32016
5
Cardiff CityCAR
32016
10
Queens Park RangersQPR
31114
17
BlackpoolBLP
31023
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Norwich City
-
-
Huddersfield Town
16/08
Coventry City
-
-
Wigan Athletic
Postponed
Bristol City
-
-
Luton Town
16/08
Preston North End
-
-
Rotherham United
16/08

Follow the Championship live Football match between Queens Park Rangers and Blackpool with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 16 August 2022.

Catch the latest Queens Park Rangers and Blackpool news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.