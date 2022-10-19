Queens Park Rangers - Cardiff City

Championship / Matchday 16
Loftus Road / 19.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/queens-park-rangers/teamcenter.shtml
Queens Park Rangers
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cardiff-city/teamcenter.shtml
Cardiff City
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Queens Park Rangers logo
Queens Park Rangers jersey
Queens Park Rangers
Cardiff City logo
Cardiff City jersey
Cardiff City
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Queens Park Rangers

Cardiff City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BurnleyBUR
1467125
2
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1474325
3
Norwich CityNOR
1574425
4
Blackburn RoversBLA
1681725
5
Queens Park RangersQPR
1473424
18
Cardiff CityCAR
1453618
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Swansea City
0
0
Reading
19'
Huddersfield Town
0
0
Preston North End
19'
Norwich City
0
0
Luton Town
20'
Stoke City
0
0
Rotherham United
4'

Follow the Championship live Football match between Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 19 October 2022.

Catch the latest Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.