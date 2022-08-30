Queens Park Rangers - Hull City

Championship / Matchday 7
Loftus Road / 30.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/queens-park-rangers/teamcenter.shtml
Queens Park Rangers
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hull-city/teamcenter.shtml
Hull City
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Queens Park Rangers logo
Queens Park Rangers jersey
Queens Park Rangers
Hull City logo
Hull City jersey
Hull City
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Queens Park Rangers

Hull City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ReadingREA
640212
2
Sheffield UnitedSHU
632111
3
Hull CityHUL
632111
4
Norwich CityNOR
631210
5
Rotherham UnitedROT
52309
11
Queens Park RangersQPR
62228
