Queens Park Rangers - Reading

Championship / Matchday 14
Loftus Road / 07.10.2022
Queens Park Rangers
Not started
-
-
Reading
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Queens Park Rangers logo
Queens Park Rangers jersey
Queens Park Rangers
Reading logo
Reading jersey
Reading
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Queens Park Rangers

Reading

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1273224
2
Norwich CityNOR
1273224
3
ReadingREA
1271422
4
Queens Park RangersQPR
1263321
5
BurnleyBUR
1247119
