Rotherham United - Blackpool

Championship / Matchday 10
AESSEAL New York Stadium / 14.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rotherham-united/teamcenter.shtml
Rotherham United
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/blackpool/teamcenter.shtml
Blackpool
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Rotherham United logo
Rotherham United
Blackpool logo
Blackpool
2

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Rotherham United

Blackpool

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
962120
2
Norwich CityNOR
851216
3
Blackburn RoversBLA
950415
4
ReadingREA
850315
5
BurnleyBUR
935114
13
BlackpoolBLP
832311
16
Rotherham UnitedROT
724110
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Millwall
-
-
Queens Park Rangers
14/09
Luton Town
-
-
Coventry City
14/09
Norwich City
-
-
Bristol City
14/09
Reading
-
-
Sunderland
14/09

Follow the Championship live Football match between Rotherham United and Blackpool with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 14 September 2022.

Catch the latest Rotherham United and Blackpool news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.