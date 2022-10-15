Rotherham United - Huddersfield Town

Championship / Matchday 15
AESSEAL New York Stadium / 15.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rotherham-united/teamcenter.shtml
Rotherham United
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/huddersfield-town/teamcenter.shtml
Huddersfield Town
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Rotherham United logo
Rotherham United
Huddersfield Town logo
Huddersfield Town jersey
Huddersfield Town
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Rotherham United

Huddersfield Town

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1373324
2
Norwich CityNOR
1373324
3
Queens Park RangersQPR
1373324
4
BurnleyBUR
1357122
5
ReadingREA
1371522
18
Rotherham UnitedROT
1236315
23
Huddersfield TownHUD
1232711
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Luton Town
-
-
Queens Park Rangers
15/10
Sheffield United
-
-
Blackpool
15/10
Bristol City
-
-
Millwall
15/10
Burnley
-
-
Swansea City
15/10

Follow the Championship live Football match between Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 15 October 2022.

Catch the latest Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.