Rotherham United - Watford

Championship / Matchday 8
AESSEAL New York Stadium / 03.09.2022
Rotherham United
Not started
-
-
Watford
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Rotherham United logo
Rotherham United
Watford logo
Watford jersey
Watford
0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Rotherham United

Watford

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
742114
2
Norwich CityNOR
741213
3
BurnleyBUR
733112
4
WatfordWAT
733112
5
Blackburn RoversBLA
740312
12
Rotherham UnitedROT
62319
Follow the Championship live Football match between Rotherham United and Watford with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 3 September 2022.

Catch the latest Rotherham United and Watford news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

