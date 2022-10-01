Rotherham United - Wigan Athletic

Championship / Matchday 12
AESSEAL New York Stadium / 01.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rotherham-united/teamcenter.shtml
Rotherham United
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/wigan-athletic/teamcenter.shtml
Wigan Athletic
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Rotherham United logo
Rotherham United
Wigan Athletic logo
Wigan Athletic jersey
Wigan Athletic
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Rotherham United

Wigan Athletic

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1072123
2
Norwich CityNOR
1062220
3
ReadingREA
1060418
4
BurnleyBUR
1045117
5
SunderlandSUN
1043315
8
Rotherham UnitedROT
935114
12
Wigan AthleticWIG
934213
