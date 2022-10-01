Sheffield United - Birmingham City

Championship / Matchday 12
Bramall Lane / 01.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sheffield-united/teamcenter.shtml
Sheffield United
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/birmingham-city/teamcenter.shtml
Birmingham City
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sheffield United logo
Sheffield United jersey
Sheffield United
Birmingham City logo
Birmingham City
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Sheffield United

Birmingham City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1072123
2
Norwich CityNOR
1062220
3
ReadingREA
1060418
4
BurnleyBUR
1045117
5
SunderlandSUN
1043315
17
Birmingham CityBIR
1033412
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Hull City
-
-
Luton Town
20:00
Coventry City
-
-
Middlesbrough
01/10
Bristol City
-
-
Queens Park Rangers
01/10
Blackburn Rovers
-
-
Millwall
01/10

Follow the Championship live Football match between Sheffield United and Birmingham City with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 1 October 2022.

Catch the latest Sheffield United and Birmingham City news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.