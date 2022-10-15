Sheffield United - Blackpool

Championship / Matchday 15
Bramall Lane / 15.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sheffield-united/teamcenter.shtml
Sheffield United
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/blackpool/teamcenter.shtml
Blackpool
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sheffield United logo
Sheffield United jersey
Sheffield United
Blackpool logo
Blackpool
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Sheffield United

Blackpool

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1373324
2
Norwich CityNOR
1373324
3
Queens Park RangersQPR
1373324
4
BurnleyBUR
1357122
5
ReadingREA
1371522
19
BlackpoolBLP
1343615
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Luton Town
-
-
Queens Park Rangers
15/10
Rotherham United
-
-
Huddersfield Town
15/10
Bristol City
-
-
Millwall
15/10
Burnley
-
-
Swansea City
15/10

Follow the Championship live Football match between Sheffield United and Blackpool with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 15 October 2022.

Catch the latest Sheffield United and Blackpool news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.