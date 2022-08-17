Sheffield United - Sunderland

Championship / Matchday 4
Bramall Lane / 17.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sheffield-united/teamcenter.shtml
Sheffield United
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sunderland/teamcenter.shtml
Sunderland
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sheffield United logo
Sheffield United jersey
Sheffield United
Sunderland logo
Sunderland jersey
Sunderland
2

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Sheffield United

Sunderland

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Blackburn RoversBLA
33009
2
Hull CityHUL
42208
3
Birmingham CityBIR
42117
3
WatfordWAT
42117
5
Swansea CitySWA
42117
10
SunderlandSUN
31205
13
Sheffield UnitedSHU
31114
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Norwich City
2
0
Huddersfield Town
Half-time
Bristol City
2
0
Luton Town
Half-time
Preston North End
0
0
Rotherham United
Half-time
Burnley
1
1
Hull City
Half-time

Follow the Championship live Football match between Sheffield United and Sunderland with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 17 August 2022.

Catch the latest Sheffield United and Sunderland news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.