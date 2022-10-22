Stoke City - Coventry City

Championship / Matchday 17
bet365 Stadium / 22.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/stoke-city/teamcenter.shtml
Stoke City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/coventry-city/teamcenter.shtml
Coventry City
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Stoke City logo
Stoke City jersey
Stoke City
Coventry City logo
Coventry City
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Stoke City

Coventry City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Queens Park RangersQPR
1583427
2
Blackburn RoversBLA
1690727
3
BurnleyBUR
1568126
4
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1574425
5
Luton TownLUT
1566324
16
Stoke CitySTO
1554619
23
Coventry CityCOV
1234513
Follow the Championship live Football match between Stoke City and Coventry City with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 22 October 2022.

Catch the latest Stoke City and Coventry City news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

