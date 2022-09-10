Stoke City - Luton Town

Championship / Matchday 9
bet365 Stadium / 10.09.2022
Stoke City
Postponed
-
-
Luton Town
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Stoke City logo
Stoke City jersey
Stoke City
Luton Town logo
Luton Town
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Stoke City

Luton Town

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
852117
2
Norwich CityNOR
851216
3
ReadingREA
850315
4
Bristol CityBRI
842214
5
BurnleyBUR
834113
18
Luton TownLUT
82339
20
Stoke CitySTO
82248
