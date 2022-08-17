Stoke City - Middlesbrough

Championship / Matchday 4
bet365 Stadium / 17.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/stoke-city/teamcenter.shtml
Stoke City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/middlesbrough/teamcenter.shtml
Middlesbrough
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Stoke City logo
Stoke City jersey
Stoke City
Middlesbrough logo
Middlesbrough jersey
Middlesbrough
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Stoke City

Middlesbrough

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Blackburn RoversBLA
33009
2
Hull CityHUL
42208
3
Birmingham CityBIR
42117
3
WatfordWAT
42117
5
Swansea CitySWA
42117
19
Stoke CitySTO
31023
21
MiddlesbroughMID
30212
Related matches

Norwich City
2
0
Huddersfield Town
Half-time
Bristol City
2
0
Luton Town
Half-time
Preston North End
0
0
Rotherham United
Half-time
Burnley
1
1
Hull City
Half-time

Follow the Championship live Football match between Stoke City and Middlesbrough with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 17 August 2022.

