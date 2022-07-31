Sunderland - Coventry City

Championship / Matchday 1
Stadium of Light / 31.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sunderland/teamcenter.shtml
Sunderland
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/coventry-city/teamcenter.shtml
Coventry City
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sunderland logo
Sunderland jersey
Sunderland
Coventry City logo
Coventry City
0

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Sunderland

Coventry City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BurnleyBUR
11003
2
Birmingham CityBIR
00000
2
Blackburn RoversBLA
00000
2
BlackpoolBLP
00000
2
Bristol CityBRI
00000
2
Coventry CityCOV
00000
2
SunderlandSUN
00000
Follow the Championship live Football match between Sunderland and Coventry City with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 31 July 2022.

